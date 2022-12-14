Rana Daggubati Birthday Special: How The 'Baahubali' Star Defeated Death And Got A New Life

Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Born on 14 December 1984 in the suburbs of Chennai, the actor has shown his prowess in various films throughout his acting career. However, he got mass recognition by becoming 'Bhallaldev' in SS Rajamouli's 'Bahubali' series, which gained tons of fame across the globe.

Apart from films, Rana Daggubati is majorly seen talking about his personal life on many occasions. The actor thus also disclosed the time when he was trapped in the mouth of death and barely survived.

During a chat show, Rana Daggubati disclosed that the actor survived kidney failure as he was at 70 percent risk of stroke, while a 30 percent risk remained in his life as well. A viral picture of the actor catches the eye of his fans, where Rana Daggubati was seen as very pale. Hence, the actor soon broke his silence and shared his experience, while motivating his fans to stay active and healthy.

Rana Daggubati as Bhallaldev in SS Rajamouli's 'Bahubali' (Image Courtesy:@daggubatifc/Twitter)

Daggubati also revealed that he was very scared of the disease and it was a very difficult phase of his life. However, with accurate medication, correct choice and advice from doctors, and an ardent amount of rest, the actor eventually overcame his illness.

Rana Daggubati also revealed that he is blind in the right eye, and even though after undergoing a transplant, the actor can partially see from his right one due to a corneal defect from birth. Except for color, the actor is unable to recognize anything from his right eye.

Talking about his struggling days, the actor also unveiled that he has also worked as a coolie at a vegetable market to help a family in need of financial support. Rana participated in a show called 'Memu Saitham', which mainly asks celebrities to take up odd jobs, where they ought to collect money and donate it to the right cause.

Son of popular film producer Suresh Babu, the actor chose his passion and initially started a career as an effects coordinator. However, he soon started working in films and rose to fame. The actor has worked with top names of the South industry including Mahesh Babu, which also helped him bag a Nandi Award, which is the highest recognized award in the Tollywood industry.

In 2020, Daggubati made headlines for his marriage to famous Mumbai-based interior designer Mihika Bajaj, and is now completely fine and is actively working on his films.

If you need something fixed, Rana Naidu is your man. And according to #Tudum, he's coming to @NetflixIndia sooner than you think. Gear up to see me & @VenkyMama fight it out in Rana Naidu - Streaming Soon! pic.twitter.com/lkLxmwCeOz — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 24, 2022

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a Netflix series as Rana Naidu alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, which is an official adaptation of the American crime drama show 'Ray Donovan.'