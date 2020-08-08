Ahead of the special event, Rana took to Twitter to share a picture with his father D Suresh Babu and actor-uncle Venkatesh. Captioned "Ready", the picture showed Rana sporting a traditional Kurta and Dhoti.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Rana Daggubati, who is known for playing the role of Bhallaladeva in the blockbuster film Baahubali, will tie the knot with fiancee Miheeka Bajaj on Saturday. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair with around 30 guests in attendance in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the special event, Rana took to Twitter to share a picture with his father D Suresh Babu and actor-uncle Venkatesh. Captioned "Ready", the picture showed Rana sporting a traditional Kurta and Dhoti.

The pictures of the couple's wedding festivities have already lit up the social media. On Friday, the official page of Krsala jewels shared pictures of Miheeka from one of the the festivities. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a pink outfit which she paired with heavy earrings.

On Thursday, Rana shared a picture of himself with his fiancee on social media from one of a festivity, captioned, "And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you ❤️". The picture showed Miheeka sporting a bright yellow and green lehenga.

And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HYLUNel1E9 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 6, 2020

Rana had broken the news of his relationship in May. He had revealed that Miheeka said ‘yes’ to his proposal and in no time the internet broke into congratulatory messages. He shared a random picture with Miheeka and wrote, “And she said Yes”.

The wedding will be held later today and will be performer as per the guidelines issued by the government on the coronavirus pandemic.

Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj is a Businesswoman who runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio.

