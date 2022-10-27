Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Expecting Their First Child Together: Reports

‘Baahubali’ fame actor Rana Daggubati has been a south sensation for over a decade now. The actor, who recently completed 12 years in the industry, left his tag of the ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ in 2020 when he married ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in a private ceremony.

And now, according to latest reports, Rana and Miheeka are expecting their first child together. Although there has been no official confirmation from the families, it is being widely reported that the duo will soon make an announcement.

Recently, it was reported that all is not well between Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj after the former deleted all his social media posts. To put an end to all speculations, Miheeka posted a picture of the duo’s engagement rings on her Instagram account to mark the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2022.

“2 souls, 2 people, 2 hands, 1 promise. An eternity together. Celebrating love, today and everyday. You make me whole! #ItIs #KarwaChauth2022 #MiheekaBajaj #Love #Krsala,” read the caption of her post. Take a look:

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj in a private ceremony on August 8, 2020. Miheeka is an interior designer based in Hyderabad and is the daughter of Bunty Bajaj, a renowned event designer and director of Krsala Jewels.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in ‘Virata Parvam.’ The film also starred Nandita Das, Priyamani and Sai Pallavi. ‘Virata Parvam’ released in June 2022 and was met with mixed response from the audiences and critics.

Rana will next be seen in an upcoming web series, ‘Rana Naidu.’ The series will be airing on OTT giant Netflix where Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen space with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. Notably, the series will mark the duo’s first collaboration and has been inspired by the popular American crime show, ‘Ray Donovan’.