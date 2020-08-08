Ahead of the special event, Renowned designer Anamika Khanna, who's the woman behind Miheeka's hugely anticipated wedding dress, has revealed that the bride’s custom-made wedding lehenga took 10,000 man-hours of work to make.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Rana Daggubati and his fiancee Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot today at the Ramanaidu Studios in a low-key ceremony with only their families present. Ahead of the special event, Renowned designer Anamika Khanna, who's the woman behind Miheeka's hugely anticipated wedding dress, has revealed that the bride’s custom-made wedding lehenga took 10,000 man-hours of work to make.

Sharing the details of the hugely anticipated wedding dress with The Times of India, Khanna called her creation a "timeless ensemble", which is both subtle and elegant.

“Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj both have a really fine and subtle taste and wanted something very elegant for the wedding," Khanna said.

"We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta," she further explained.

Khanna called the dress one of her finest creations that took almost 10,000 man-hours to make.

Actor Rana Daggubati, who is known for playing the role of Bhallaladeva in the blockbuster film Baahubali, will tie the knot with fiancee Miheeka Bajaj later today. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair with around 30 guests in attendance in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj is a Businesswoman who runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio.

Rana had broken the news of his relationship in May. He had revealed that Miheeka said ‘yes’ to his proposal and in no time the internet broke into congratulatory messages. He had shared a random picture with Miheeka and wrote, “And she said Yes”.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja