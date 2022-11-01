Rambha Car Accident: Salman Khan's Judwaa Co-Star Injured In Car Crash In Canada

Bollywood actress Rambha Indra Kumar, who is known for her work in Salman Khan's Judwaa, met with a car crash in Canada. The actress took to social media and shared the pictures of her car accident. Her children and her nanny are safe but got some minor injuries. She revealed that her daughter Sasha is still in the hospital.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking up kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries. my little Sasha is still in the hospital. bad days bad times. please pray for us. your prayers mean a lot."

Rambha has appeared in many movies in the 90s and starred opposite Salman Khan and Govinda among others.

She has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her acting debut in 1992 with the Malayalam film Sargam. Talking about her career ie Hindi films, she first worked in Jallad in 1995, along with Mithun Chakraborty. Her best-known work is Judwaa, along with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

She was seen in Gharwali Baharwali in 1998, opposite Anil Kapoor and in Bandhan, along with Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff. In 2001, she was seen with Govinda and Sushmita Sen in Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta.