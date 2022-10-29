Ram Setu Vs Thank God Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Drops On Day 4, Ajay Devgn's Film Continues To Struggle

RAM Setu and Thank God were the big Diwali releases of this year and there were a lot of expectations from the film. Both Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's earlier films saw a dry spell at the box office. However, these films as well are showing an average performance at the box office.

According to Box office India, Ram Setu collected around Rs 6 crore on Friday and saw a 30 per cent drop from Thursday. Within four days, the movie collected Rs 40.25 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, on the third day, Ram Setu collected Rs 8.75 crores at the box office.

#RamSetu is holding well in mass pockets, which is driving its biz… But biz at multiplexes/urban centres - which contribute a large chunk - is lacklustre… Weekend biz [Fri to Sun] will be the decider… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 35.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CsezTGsBK2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2022

Whereas, Thank God is struggling at the box office. According to film critic and trade analyst, Thank God collected Rs 3.30 crores on Day 4. The movie's total collection is Rs 21.55 crore. The movie earned Rs 4.15 crores on the third day.

About Ram Setu:

#ThankGod continues to struggle… Extremely poor trending… Biz on Sat - Sun is its only hope… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr, Fri 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 21.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/RGCQcOlwt8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2022

Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar, Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. Ram Setu was released in the theatres on October 25, 2022. The official synopsis reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage." Talking about Ram Setu's OTT release, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video.

About Thank God:

The movie revolves around Ayaan Kapoor who is on the verge of death and he meets Lord Chitragupt, who offers him to play a game of life. Thank God stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in a biographical sports film 'Maidaan'. He is also shooting for his fourth directorial 'Bholaa', which also stars Tabu.

Whereas, Akshay will star in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu', along with Radhika Madan. He is also working on a biopic Capsule Gill, along with Parineeti Chopra. Ram Setu is Akshay Kumar's fifth film this year.