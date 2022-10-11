Ram Setu Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar As Atheist Archaeologist Embarks On An Adventure To Save Ram Setu | Watch

RAM SETU has been one of the most awaited films of 2022 and the makers have finally dropped its trailer. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. Ram Setu will hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Watch the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Akshay wrote, "You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…Hope you show even more love to the trailer. Aur aaiye iss Diwali, aaiye apne poore parivaar ke saath Ram Setu ki duniya ka hissa ban ne."

In the trailer, the government decides to destroy Ram Setu. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of an atheist archaeologist, gets on a deadly mission to save Ram Setu. We also see a glimpse of Satya Dev, Nushrrat Bharrucha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The official synopsis reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage."

Earlier, Akshay shared the teaser of Ram Setu on the first day of Navratri. Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Ram Setu ki pehli jhalak. Just for You. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. Batana zaroor. #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide."

Akshay Kumar also unveiled the new poster of Ram Setu and announced the release date. Sharing the new poster, Akshay wrote, "Judiye humare saath aur baniye iss romanchak safar ka hissa. Ram Setu ki duniya bhar me pehli jhalak. Aaj dopahar 12 bje. Are you all set? #RamSetu. October 25th. Only In Theatres worldwide."

According to the synopsis, Ram Setu is an action-adventure film, which promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained. Talking about Ram Setu's OTT release, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video.