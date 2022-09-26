Ram Setu Teaser: Akshay Kumar Embarks On A Mission To Save 'Ram Setu' | Watch

AKSHAY KUMAR-starrer 'Ram Setu' will hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. The movie also stars Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. Akshay has finally unveiled the teaser of Ram Setu on the occasion of the first day of Navratri.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Ram Setu ki pehli jhalak. Just for You. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. Batana zaroor. #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide."

In the teaser, Akshay Kumar along with his team goes on a mission to save the Ram Setu.

Talking about Ram Setu's OTT release, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video.