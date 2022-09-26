Ram Setu Release Date Announced: Know When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar-Starrer

AKSHAY KUMAR-starrer 'Ram Setu' has been in the headlines ever since its announcement. Apart from Akshay, the movie also stars Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The makers have finally announced the release date of the film along with a new poster. Ram Setu will finally hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Sharing the new poster, Akshay wrote, "Judiye humare saath aur baniye iss romanchak safar ka hissa. Ram Setu ki duniya bhar me pehli jhalak. Aaj dopahar 12 bje. Are you all set? #RamSetu. October 25th. Only In Theatres worldwide."

Earlier, there were rumours that Ram Setu will go directly for the OTT release. However, the producer of the film Vikram Malhotra clarified that the film will be released on the big screens. Ram Setu will reportedly revolve around an archaeologist investigating the mystery. The film is based on the miraculous bridge between India and Sri Lanka mentioned in the Ramayana.

Talking about Ram Setu's OTT release, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Akshay shared the first poster of Ram Setu in April 2022. Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, "A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022."

Ram Setu was announced on Diwali 2020 and the actor shared his first look then. Sharing the first look, Akshay wrote, "This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!"

Meanwhile, Ram Setu will be Akshay's fifth film this year. He was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Baandhan. These films were released in theatres but were not successful at the box office. His last film Cutputtlli was released on Disney+Hotstar.