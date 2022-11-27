'Ram Setu' Director Abhishek Sharma Questions The Originality Of Bollywood Films

'Ram Setu' director Abhishek Sharma recently attended the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa, where the filmmaker questioned the originality of Bollywood films. Abhishek Sharma said that one cannot expect an industry to be original at its core, where the name of Bollywood is itself a mimicry of something else.

The 'Ram Setu' director emphasized the fact that the term 'Bollywood' is initially derived from 'Hollywood' and is not an original itself. Abhishek Sharma was further asked about the difference that the corporates have brought in the film industry over the years, to which the director replied, "Corporatisation is the best thing that happened to the industry because at least cheques are getting encashed now."

The director further added, "Pehle kaha se paisa ata tha aur kaise ata hai,we know. That change is good. Corporatization has helped cleanse the money being invested in films."Abhishek Sharma also spoke about the mere changes that came in Ad Labs after Anil Ambani's Reliance company entered into this industry. Remembering the keynotes of the past, the filmmaker quoted, "It was the first time, in early 2006, that we offered double-digit crores to a star, and today, we talk about whether stars should cut down on their fees."

The filmmaker came to fame with his debut film 'Tere Bin Laden' starring Ali Zafar in the lead role in 2010. Summing up the conversation on the originality of the industry, Abhishek Sharma also stated, "Bollywood must be some journalist's joke that remained. If the name is a mimicry of something else, how can you expect them to be original? The suits are here to pay up but are you ready to be creative enough? Are we truly an organic industry? We need to introspect. We need to come together keeping aside personal profit and loss and think about the industry as a whole", he added.

The filmmaker's recent creation 'Ram Setu' starred Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Satya Dev in prominent roles. The film was released on 25 October during the festivities of Diwali, however, it never met the expectation of the public and critics.