Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Becomes His Biggest Opener Of 2022

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’ released in cinemas on October 25, 2022. The film, which clashed with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’ emerged as Akshay Kumar’s highest first day grosser of 2022.

‘Ram Setu’ is Akshay Kumar’s fourth release of the year. With ‘Bachchhan Panday’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ failing to make a mark at the box office, expectations were high from the action-adventure film.

According to reports, ‘Ram Setu’ overtook ‘Thank God’ at the box-office on Tuesday and minted approximately Rs 15.50 crore. Notably, Akshay Kumar’s previous best this year was with ‘Bachchhan Panday’ which collected around Rs 13 crore at the box-office.

Talking about the film, ‘Ram Setu’ also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The film narrates the journey of an atheist archaeologist who is assigned the task to prove and find out the origins of the Ram Setu.

The film received mixed reviews from the audiences and the critics on Tuesday.

Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his social media account and posted a glimpse of his Diwali celebration. “Roshini, rang aur unse bhi pyaari muskurahate. Sal ka mera sabse acha din. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko meri aur mere pure parivar ki aur se Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye (Lights, colors and even more lovely smiles. My best day of the year! Happy Diwali to you and your family from me and my entire family),” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in South superstar Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake alongside Radhika Madaan. The film will be released in 2023. He will also share the screen space with his ‘Ram Setu’ co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha yet again in ‘Selfiee’. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Akshay Kumar will also star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with Tiger Shroff titled ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film will release on Christmas 2023.