Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Film DROPS On Day 2

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’ released a day after Diwali 2022 in theaters worldwide. The film, which started off on a high note and collected Rs 15 crore on Day 1, saw a major drop in its collections on Day 2.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles, the action-adventure film reportedly saw a nearly 30 per cent drop and managed to collect around Rs 11 crore at the box office on Day 2.

With this, ‘Ram Setu’ box office collection stands at Rs 26 crore in two days. Notably, ‘Ram Setu’ has also become Akshay Kumar’s highest first day grosser on Day 1 in 2022, beating ‘Bachchhan Panday’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Akshay Kumar had 4 releases this year. ‘Bachchhan Panday ', ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ failed to impress the audiences and critics and had a dry run at the box office.

‘Ram Setu’ opened to mixed reviews at the box-office. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and clashed at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’.

Directed by Indra Kumar, ‘Thank God’ also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. The film managed to collect Rs 8 crore on day 1, making it fall far behind ‘Ram Setu’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in south superstar Suriya’s film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ hindi remake. The film also stars Radhika Madaan and will be set in a Northern India backdrop.

Sudha Kongara Prasad who helmed the original Tamil film will also be directing the Bollywood remake. Akshay will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha in ‘Sefiee’. The film will be bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Akshay Kumar also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in his kitty. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will release on Christmas 2023.