New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Ayodhya with their cast and crew to shoot for their upcoming film Ram Setu. The duo were spotted at the muhurat of the film but unfortunately, their shoot had to be put on halt. Yes, it all happened because people in large numbers came to catch a glimpse of the two actors and the crowd became uncontrollable after a point that due to security concerns Akshay was not even allowed to step out of the car.

Here we are with some of the pictures and videos from Ayodhya featuring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

Akshay Kumar also shared a few videos and pics with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. In one of the videos, it can be seen that both the actresses are applying makeup in a moving vehicle. Akshay has captioned the video saying, "Sharing the view on my left and right...our version of India’s Got Talent... What say? @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Meanwhile, before starting Ram Setu's shooting, Akshay took to his Insta handle to share the picture featuring the two costars outside their plane. He wrote "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay announced Ram Setu last year during Diwali and released the posters on social media. For the unversed, the film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma meanwhile, the producers are Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal