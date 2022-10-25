Ram Setu: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Akshay Kumar's Action-Adventure Film

AKSHAY KUMAR is back with a big Diwali release and his film 'Ram Setu' has been released in theatres today. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. There has been a lot of anticipation about the film amongst the audience as its concept is different. The movie revolves around a team of archaeologists trying to save Ram Setu.

If you are thinking about watching the film with your friends and family this Diwali week, then read these Tweets before deciding.

RAM SETU REVIEW - A DUD ADVENTURE FROM AKSHAY (2/5)



Positives

Attempt

Few scenes

Akshay Kumar



Negatives

Vfx is horrible

Screenplay

Boredom in 2nd half

Targeting religious affairs

Targeting religious affairs

Heroines / Satya dev

Just some minor flaw, but a very good watch overall....

LOVED IT....!!! 💥✌️

BGM was too good, especially the old hollywood classic type used in the start....

#Ramsetu: TERRIFIC 💯🔥

The visual, cinematography, storyline are top notch#AkshayKumar𓃵 is amazing

He had delivered His carrier best performance

The main thing it's concept and storyline will win ur heart.

The Action sequence are 🔥🔥

Other supporting cast 🔥🔥



The Action sequence are 🔥🔥

Other supporting cast 🔥🔥

#RamSetu is a snoozing affair. Doesnt feel like a superstar movies. Its high time. Stop doing cinemas like they are music albums. Atart choosing script properly and work with good directors. Utter shit movie !!

Interval tak sab badhiya cal raha hai atleast movie topic se hat to nahi rahe

Just finished watching #RamSetu.

Two words review; BOMBASTIC BLOCKBUSTER.

The pre interval scene n last 20mins of d climax r out of the world 🔥 🔥

It will just blow ur mind 🔥🔥🔥🔥

It will just blow ur mind 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Never thought bollywood can make this kind of film also.

Ramsetu -



Kuch bhi.......

The official synopsis reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage."

Sharing the official Trailer of Akshay Kumar wrote, "You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…Hope you show even more love to the trailer. Aur aaiye iss Diwali, aaiye apne poore parivaar ke saath Ram Setu ki duniya ka hissa ban ne."

Ram Setu is Amazon Prime Video's first collaboration with an Indian film as a producer. The action-adventure will also release on Prime Video after its theatrical run.

Written and directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu also stars Nasser, Pravesh Rana and Jennifer Piccinato. The movie is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra, Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, Aashish Singh and Prime Video. Meanwhile, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the creative producer of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Setu is Akshay Kumar's fifth film this year. He was last seen in the thriller film 'Cuttputlli', which was released on the OTT platform. Meanwhile, his theatrical releases Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey were not successful at the box office.



Akshay will be seen in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu', along with Radhika Madan. He is also working on a biopic Capsule Gill, along with Parineeti Chopra.