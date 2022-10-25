  • News
  • Entertainment

Ram Setu: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Akshay Kumar's Action-Adventure Film

Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar, Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie has clashed with 'Thank God' at the box office.

By Simran Srivastav
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 01:21 PM IST
Minute Read
Ram Setu: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Akshay Kumar's Action-Adventure Film
Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

AKSHAY KUMAR is back with a big Diwali release and his film 'Ram Setu' has been released in theatres today. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. There has been a lot of anticipation about the film amongst the audience as its concept is different. The movie revolves around a team of archaeologists trying to save Ram Setu.

If you are thinking about watching the film with your friends and family this Diwali week, then read these Tweets before deciding.

The official synopsis reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage."

Sharing the official Trailer of Akshay Kumar wrote, "You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…Hope you show even more love to the trailer. Aur aaiye iss Diwali, aaiye apne poore parivaar ke saath Ram Setu ki duniya ka hissa ban ne."

Ram Setu is Amazon Prime Video's first collaboration with an Indian film as a producer. The action-adventure will also release on Prime Video after its theatrical run.

Written and directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu also stars Nasser, Pravesh Rana and Jennifer Piccinato. The movie is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra, Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, Aashish Singh and Prime Video. Meanwhile, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the creative producer of the film.

Also Read
Bollywood News: Ram Setu And Thank God To Release Today, Ant Man 3 Trailer..
Bollywood News: Ram Setu And Thank God To Release Today, Ant Man 3 Trailer..

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Setu is Akshay Kumar's fifth film this year. He was last seen in the thriller film 'Cuttputlli', which was released on the OTT platform. Meanwhile, his theatrical releases Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey were not successful at the box office.

Akshay will be seen in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu', along with Radhika Madan. He is also working on a biopic Capsule Gill, along with Parineeti Chopra.

Also Read
Henry Cavill Confirms 'He Is Back As Superman' After Black Adam Cameo;..
Henry Cavill Confirms 'He Is Back As Superman' After Black Adam Cameo;..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.