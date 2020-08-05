New Delhi | Jagran Entertaintment Desk:

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of Ram temple is underway. Amidst the wave of excitement in the country, Bollywood celebrities have also poured their heartfelt wishes on a historic day. Actor Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs took to social media to share their joy on the momentous ocassion.

Anupam Kher wrote, “"Best wishes to you and your family for Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan. Jai Shree Ram !! #JaiShreeRam." Anupam Kher has always been seen standing boldly for the sake of the nation. On this historic day, he congratulated the nation with full joy and excitement.

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut shared some pictures and wrote, “Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, a journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM.”

Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM 🙏#RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/EJ8EMaDVlD — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

While Ranaut's social media team extended her gratitude and said, “Shri Ram established highest standards of self-sacrifice for the well being of others, only mortal bodies die qualities don’t die... today Bharat is establishing Ram Rajya again the most glorious civilisation of all time where Ram is not just a King but a way of life.

Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhlia, who have played ‘Ram and Sita’ in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan felt emotional on the occasion of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. Deepika Chikhlia aka Sita wrote, "Yesterday was Rakshabandhan, ....could not celebrate like every year....normally I would go over to to my brother's home and tie rakhi to my brother and tie lumba to my Bhabhi...spend the day...have lunch with my mum, bhai and bhabhi...yesterday just passed away calling up my brothers to wish them and hoping for better days to come Tomorrow is Ram janmabhumi shilanyas...the long wait is finally over.....Ramlala is coming back home...it’s going to be a spectacular experience....feels like diwali has come early this year....just getting emotional thinking about it all....eagerly waiting for tomorrow,Hindustan Times quoted Deepika as saying"

Arun Govil aka Ram, got emotional on the ceremony and wrote, “The day will be written in golden letters in history. With the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true.” “Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram, he added”

Posted By: Srishti Goel