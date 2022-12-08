Ram Gopal Varma Licks Toes Of Actress Ashu Reddy, Internet Is Disgusted | Watch Video

Ram Gopal Varma is known to be one of the most controversial personalities in the Bollywood industry. Over the years, the filmmaker is known to be in the headlines for doing absurd things and for being harshly upfront.

However, this time the filmmaker has broken the internet with another of his absurd moves, where the actor was seen licking the toes of actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Ashu Reddy. In an uploaded video by Ashu Reddy on Instagram, the filmmaker can be seen licking and kissing her toes, whereas in a picture the two can be seen closely hugging each other.

Ram Gopal Varma was recently interviewed by Ashu Reddy for his upcoming film 'Dangerous' which is based on the topic of homosexuality. However, the video went instantly viral as he was seen sitting on the floor and caressing and licking the toes of the actress, whereas Ashu Reddy was seen sitting on the sofa.

In the viral video, Ram Gopal Varma can be seen sitting on the floor while he reminded everyone of the points of mannerisms as in how women should be treated. He also asked Ashu Reddy's permission before sucking her toes.

The actress was seen wearing a short-yellow sleeveless dress, whereas the actor was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with blue jeans and a red cap. In another picture, Ram Gopal Varma was seen hugging the actress from the back, while she was hilariously striking a pose.

This is not the first time the filmmaker is trolled so harshly on the internet. Earlier Ram Gopal Varma grabbed everyone's attention by sharing an intimate dance with Inaya Sulthana, where the duo was seen dancing to the songs of 'Rangeela.' At the birthday party of Inanya Sulthana as the duo indulged in sensuous dance, Ashu Reddy was also present at the event.

Netizens are now calling them disgusting for going to any lengths to promote his films. Ram Gopal Varma is currently promoting his upcoming release 'Dangerous' starring Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani. Based on the leads of homosexuality, the film will showcase the life of a same-sex couple who fights against the norms of society struggling to live a happy married life.