Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Apologises To Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani; Read On To Know Why

Entrepreneur and actor Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, recently offered her apologies to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The newlyweds shared stunning images from their wedding ceremony on Tuesday and received well wishes from fans and celebrities such as Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Upasana. However, taking to the comments section, Upasana also expressed regret for not being able to attend the wedding due to prior obligations.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara posted pictures with Sidharth from their wedding day. She wore a pink lehenga for the ceremony, which is said to have been created by designer Manish Malhotra. Sidharth donned an ivory shervani with a coordinating turban. One of the photos showed the couple greeting each other with joined hands, another depicted them smiling and laughing together, and the final picture showed Sidharth kissing Kiara on the cheek.

Kiara wrote in the caption for her wedding photo series, "Ab humari permant booking hogayi hai (Our permanent reservation has been made now). We seek your blessings and love as we embark on our journey together." In the comment's section, Upasana, left a comment saying, "Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry, we couldn't be there. (hug emojis). Lots of love to both of you."

Kiara and Sidharth's industry colleagues also reacted to their pictures. Katrina Kaif wrote, "Congratulations! so beautiful," Alia Bhatt commented, "Congratulations," Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations!! You guys look beautiful together!" and Anil Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations" with party popper and flower emojis.

Fans also dropped adorable comments below the newlywed's post. One of them wrote, "When your dream couples get married in real…Reel life Vikram Batra and Dimple..congratulations." A second remarked, "I was waiting a lot for their pictures." A third fan commented, "Finally my favourite jodi is now together forever, love them a lot. God I am crying, lots of love to both of you."

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in the upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on June 29. Sidharth, on the other hand, will soon make his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming series Indian Police Force. It will star Shilpa Shetty in the lead role. Besides this, Sidharth also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. He was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.