Ram Charan's 'RC 15' To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' At Box Office? Here's What We Know

Ram Charan has joined hands with one of the most talented directors in the Telugu film industry S Shankar. The movie is tentatively titled 'RC 15' and the star cast has already started shooting for the film. RC 15 will reportedly release in 2024 and if the reports are true, the movie is likely to clash with Pushpa 2 at the box office.

There is no confirmation regarding the release date of RC 15 and Pushpa 2. The makers have already started shooting for both films and both Pushpa 2 and RC 15 are one of the most anticipated Telugu films.

About RC 15:

Apart from Ram Charan, RC 15 also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The star cast was in New Zealand earlier shooting for the film and will reportedly complete shooting in 2023.

About Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most anticipated Telugu films after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, the movie is directed by Sukumar. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil played the role of an antagonist in the film. According to the reports, Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the role of Allu Arjun's sister in the film.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise. He is currently working on the second instalment of the film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in Acharya, along with Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde. He will be seen in a cameo role in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

His film 'RRR', which was also released in 2022, has received critically acclaimed internationally as well. The movie won Golden Globes Awards and Critics Choice Awards and has been nominated for Oscars 2023 in the Best Orignal Song category.