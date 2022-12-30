Ram Charan's Epic Response To Being Quizzed About Prabhas’ Love Life Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

Superstar Prabhas recently made a television appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show titled, 'Unstoppable.' Happen to be a guest on the celebrity talk show, many questions were raised regarding the celeb's personal life.

In one segment of the show, Balakrishna asked Prabhas to call Ram Charan to find out some deep secrets between the stars as they share a close bond. A clip of the phone call surfaced online where Ram Charan can be heard via call declaring Prabhas as single.

The Baahubali actor was linked with many of his co-stars including Anushka Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. The episode of 'Unstoppable' starring Prabhas will be released in two parts, where Ram Charan goes ahead and confirms that there is no lady at the moment in actor Prabhas' life.

Although, Ram Charan soon joked about the fact that Prabhas may in the future share some good news. Hearing this, Prabhas hilariously questions whether he's his enemy or friend as he's creating controversies.

As the video went viral, fans were keenly amazed by the bond between Ram Charan and Prabhas, where one user wrote, "Their bonding is just amazing. This is going to be a feast for both Prabhas and Charan's mutuals," while another fan wrote: "Best part of the show. Didn't know they're just close friends."

Talking about Prabhas' work front, the actor was last seen opposite Pooja Hegde in Radhe Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam.' The actor will soon be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush' opposite Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

He also has Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Apart from these projects the actor is on the roll with Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' opposite Shruti Hassan, and is currently shooting for director Maruthi's untitled upcoming release.