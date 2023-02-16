Ram Charan's Car Mobbed By Fans Near Simhachalam Temple In Visakhapatnam | Watch

RRR fame Ram Charan who is currently filming an untitled movie for filmmaker Shankar, made a visit to Simhachalam Temple recently after completing his shoot. Now a video has gone viral on social media which shows fans surrounding Ram Charan's vehicle as he leaves the temple.

Ram Charan and Shankar are working together for the first time on a project, currently known as RC 15, which also marks Shankar's debut in the Telugu film industry. According to reports, the team is presently shooting a song in Visakhapatnam. On Tuesday, after finishing the day's shoot, Ram Charan paid a visit to Simhachalam.

Watch the video here:

The video showed Ram Charan acknowledging his fans by waving to them through the sunroof of his car. A large number of fans were seen swarming the vehicle and cheering as it moved through the area. Recently, the team filmed a song at a university in Visakhapatnam and images and videos from the shoot were shared on social media.

One of the videos showed Ram Charan disembarking from a helicopter, presumably as part of the song sequence being filmed. He was seen dressed in a turquoise blue shirt, a tie, and white formal trousers.

Ram Charan is reportedly playing an IAS officer with a temper in the upcoming film, which also features Kiara Advani. In April last year, the team finished shooting a schedule in Amritsar, during which Ram Charan met with soldiers from the Border Security Force (BSF) and organised Langar (a communal meal) at the Golden Temple.

The construction work of the period set reportedly cost Rs 10 crore. It was built to film some critical flashback scenes for the movie. The movie is being helmed by Dil Raju and features music by SS Thaman. It is set release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Ram Charan's next project is a sports drama with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana.