Ram Charan Wants To 'Experience' Hollywood Directors, Jr NTR Wishes To Star In Marvel Movie| Watch

With 'RRR', Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have achieved global fame. Recently, the two have stated their desire to strengthen their position in the West.

By Sukanya Saha
Wed, 11 Jan 2023 07:47 PM IST
Jr NTR and Ram Charan played the lead roles in period drama 'RRR'.

RRR has made Jr NTR and Ram Charan international sensations. Naatu Naatu, one of the movie's well-known songs, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song on January 11.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Charan expressed his desire to see projects fusing the East and the West. Similarly, speaking at the Golden Globes Red Carpet, Jr NTR wished to work in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Jr NTR has said that he wants to join the MCU. The actor, who is a big fan of Iron Man, stated that he is eagerly awaiting a call from Marvel in order to fulfil his dream. “My fans are going beserk about my comments regarding working in a Marvel movie. I am waiting for the call.”

Ram Charan, on the other hand, said he wants to meet Hollywood’s great directors. “We did not plan to come to Los Angeles when we started. But now we are here. We would want to experience the great directors of Hollywood. We would also want them to experience us,” he told the Associated Press.

Watch the videos here:

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders have congratulated the RRR team for winning the best original song award for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes awards.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."

RRR is a period action drama, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film has earned over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

On the work front, Charan is working on a film with Shankar. He also has Buchi Babu Sana's RC 16 in his kitty.

Jr. NTR, on the other hand, will soon collaborate with Koratala Siva on NTR 30. The director's first film after Chiranjeevi's Acharya will be this. Additionally, Young Tiger has a movie in the works with KGF director Prashanth Neel called NTR 31.

