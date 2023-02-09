Ram Charan To Work With THIS Kannada Director In His Next: Reports

Superstar Ram Charan, who is currently busy working on his next film RC15, has reportedly given his nod for another project. The actor will be working on a film pitched to him by a Kannada filmmaker.

According to reports, Ram Charan is busy with the shooting of RC15 with veteran filmmaker S Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani and is touted to be a high-voltage political thriller.

Reportedly, Ram Charan has agreed to work on a film with Kannada director Narthan, who is best known for his neo-noir action thriller film Mufti in Sandalwood. The filmmaker will be marking his debut in Tollywood film industry with the project.

Ram Charan has reportedly heard the story’s narration and has expressed his likeness for the film. If all goes well, the RRR star will soon be working with the Sandalwood director.

Reports also indicate that Narthan also wants to work with KGF star Yash. Neither Ram Charan nor his team have confirmed or denied any such reports.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up to release RC15 on Sankranti next year. The actor will be following in the footsteps of his father, Chiranjeevi, who released his Telugu film Waltair Veerayya on Makar Sankranti this year. The film managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun is planning to release Pushpa’s second part, Pushpa: The Rule on Makar Sankranti 2024 as well. If that happens, it will be a mega clash at the box office with two of the most popular pan-India stars.

RC15 will mark the second time onscreen pairing of Kiara Advani and Ram Charan. Kiara, who recently got married to long time partner Sidharth Malhotra, had also invited Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni to her wedding, but the couple couldn't make it.

Ram Charan is currently expecting his first child with Upasana Kamineni after 10 years of marriage.