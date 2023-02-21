OPEN IN APP

Ram Charan To Present An Award At Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2023 Ahead Of Oscars

Ram Charan will be presenting an award at the prestigious Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2023 ahead of Oscars.

By Swati Singh
Tue, 21 Feb 2023 05:50 PM (IST)
South superstar Ram Charan is touted as one of the best actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has now become a global star owing to the success of his recently released movie, RRR, also starring Jr NTR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Though Ram has already left for the US, his co-star NTR will join him later due to the sudden demise of his cousin a couple of days back.

Not only Ram Charan will be attending the Oscars 2023 event at the Dolby Theatre, but he has also won an opportunity to present an award at the 6th Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards that will be held on the 24th of this month at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills. The first Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards will take place the same morning at the same venue. SS Rajamouli's RRR has also been nominated under several categories, such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Editing, Best Original Song, Best Stunts, and Best Visual Effects.

On Tuesday, the actor was spotted barefoot at the Hyderabad airport. He was escorted by his team and wore a black ethnic outfit- a kurta paired with a pyjama, a matching stole and a black face mask.

Ramesh Bala shared his pics and videos from the airport and tweeted, "After receiving immense love from his large USA fan base during the Golden Globes 2023, 'mega powerstar' Ram Charan was spotted taking off for the Oscars today. Fingers crossed for RRR."

It is pertinent to note that RRR song Naatu Naatu has also been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the category of original song category. The song is competing against heavyweights such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

