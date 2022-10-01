Ram Charan To Have A Cameo Role In 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Confirms Salman Khan

BOLLYWOOD star Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan'. This is one of the most awaited Salman Khan films and there has been a lot of excitement amongst the audience as well. Another reason for the audience's excitement is the film's ensemble star cast which includes Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill. As per the latest buzz, the RRR star Ram Charan will make a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

At the Hindi trailer launch event of Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Salman Khan revealed that Ram Charan will have a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman also revealed that Ram Charan approached him to do the film when he was shooting in Hyderabad.

“So we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow. Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he was there before us. I said 'What are you doing here?' He said ‘I want to be here’. I said, ‘we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yeah. That's how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting,” Salman Khan revealed.

Meanwhile, Salman is all set for his Telugu cinema debut in the movie Godfather, which stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. In the film, Salman will have a cameo appearance.

Earlier, Salman revealed the first look of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the unveiling video, the 'Sultan' actor could be seen flaunting his new long-haired look while riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release at the End of 2022. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the teaser, which he captioned, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan".

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead role.