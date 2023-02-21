Ram Charan Opens Up On Embracing Fatherhood, Reveals Jr NTR Was The First Person to Call

RRR fame Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are a well-respected couple in the South. After a decade of marriage, the couple is expecting their first child. In a recent interview in Los Angeles, Charan opened up about his reaction to the news of becoming a father.

Ram Charan has responded to the news of becoming a father for the first time in an interview in Los Angeles. He mentioned that NTR was the first person to congratulate him when he decided to announce the news.

Expressing his happiness, he said, "NTR was the first person to call when I decided to make the announcement. I think we are really happy. All of us are doing well in our lives, professionally and personally. We are seeing a new dimension. To add on more people to our life is always beautiful. And my mom and dad are really that happy we are making new addition and this time it's not a dog.”

During the interview, Jr NTR also expressed his views on Ram Charan's impending fatherhood and stated that he will be very involved in raising his child. Talking about his fondness for children, Jr NTR mentioned, “Over the years of friendship, I know that he loves kids. He really loves them. I know what a father he is going to be. Hands-on. Because whenever he comes home, my kids really love him. They never treated him as a co-star, co-actor, or rival. They have always loved him. Throughout that, I know that he really likes kids. Now, finally, it's time. He is going to move muscle for that."

An official statement was released by Ram Charan and Upasana's on December 12 on Instagram. The official note with Lord Hanuman's pic read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."

Ram Charan And Upasana Announce Pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

In July 2022, Ram Charan and Upasana marked their 10th wedding anniversary. For the unversed, the couple first met while attending college and developed a strong friendship. Eventually, they received the approval of their parents and got married on June 14, 2012.