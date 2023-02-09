Ram Charan On South vs Bollywood Debate: 'RRR's Global Success Blurring Imaginary Lines'

Ram Charan thinks that S.S. Rajamouli's action movie RRR is a turning point for Indian cinema. Currently, the Indian film industry is separated by language and region, such as Bollywood or Tollywood. However, Charan is optimistic that RRR's (which stands for "Rise Roar Revolt") worldwide success will break down the boundaries of India's film industry in the future.

During a recent interview, Charan told The Hollywood Reporter, "During the promotion of RRR, the imaginary lines were blurred. We were not just promoting RRR, but we were also promoting the sense of having one film industry called the Indian Film Industry. And I can tell you that it is actually happening in India right now. There's so much culture and talent in Indian cinema, and this next great era began with RRR during its promotion."

Charan also expressed his desire to appear in an American blockbuster franchise, such as Marvel Cinematic Universe or Mission: Impossible.

Talking about the crossover between American and Indian cinema, he said, "Marvel is the biggest franchise in the world, and I'm a big fan of Tony Stark. The youngsters follow these Marvel stories so closely, and it's a huge franchise in India. The Mission: Impossible franchise is another big one for me."

During the interview with the entertainment portal, he also spoke about American filmmakers he would like to work with. "Quentin Tarantino. He's my favourite. I love him. He's quirky. He's out of the box, and I just love him. I've been watching his movies since I was a kid."

Charan also divulged that he was moved to tears while watching Top Gun: Maverick. "When I watched Top Gun: Maverick, I had tears, which is rare for me at home. In theatres, you sometimes have a mob reaction. When others are feeling it, you feel the same. But sitting at home and watching Maverick, it was so beautiful how they brought back the old and the new.

"It was a beautiful amalgamation in the scripting itself, and during the last jet episode with Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, I had tears in my eyes. The spectacle was not just watching all the jets; it was the emotion behind it all. My wife looked at me and said, 'Do you realise you're crying?' So, it was emotional stuff. And that movie shows that you guys still have it and are rocking it. Absolutely," he said.

Ram Charan will be next seen in an untitled film with Kiara Advani. He also has a cameo in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has also joined hands with one of the most talented directors in the Telugu film industry S Shankar for a movie, tentatively titled RC 15, which will reportedly release in 2024. According to reports, the movie is likely to clash with Pushpa 2 at the box office.