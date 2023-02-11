Ram Charan Meets Nine-Year-Old Fan Ailing From Cancer; Netizens Call Him ‘Man With A Golden Heart’

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, on Friday, met a nine-year-old fan suffering from Cancer at Sparsh Hospital in Hyderabad. The 9-year-old fan Ravula Manu Kushal was surprised to have a visit from his favorite actor fulfilling his wish.

Pictures of Ram Charan interacting with the little fan started making rounds on the internet, as people hailed Ram Charan for this sweet gesture. Taking out time from his busy schedule the actor showed up to interact with his little fan and won the hearts of many.

#RamCharan met a 9 year old kid who's ailing from Cancer through make a wish foundation, Charan fulfilled the Kid's wish by spending some time with him



One social media user wrote, "#RamCharan met a 9-year-old kid who's ailing from Cancer through a wish foundation. Charan fulfilled the Kid's wish by spending some time with him." While another user wrote, "Did he take a gift along with him? small gestures go a long way." One more user wrote, "Kind-hearted Ram Charan. Sweet gesture," while someone added, "This guy is really humble and kind."

Talking about Ram Charan's work front, the actor was last seen in SS Rajamouli's roaring film 'RRR' alongside Jr NTR. He has now collaborated with filmmaker Shankar, marking their first time collaborating on his upcoming project which is dubbed 'RC 15.' Besides this, Ram Charan also has another project in the pipeline with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, which is touted to be a sports-based project.

On the personal front, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela earlier the previous year announced that they are all set to enter parenthood. Upasana took to her Instagram account and shared a picture featuring the most important women in her life and stated that she is now embracing and seeking the tips of motherhood.

In her post, Upasana wrote, "Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athame." Soon after she shared the post, many prominent celebrities from the industry rushed to drop their wishes and congratulations to the lovely couple.

Last June, Ram Charan, and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary as Chiranjeevi announced the news of their son and daughter-in-law welcoming a new member to their family.