RRR: SS Rajamouli has promised the fans that they will release the action drama at the earliest possible date as soon as the theatre opens worldwide.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The Pan India film was scheduled to dazzle the silver screens this year on the eve of Dusshera. However, once again, the makers have decided to postpone the release date as the theatres are shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Yes, you read that right, the film helmed by SS Rajamouli is not going to release on October 13, but the makers have promised the fans that they will release the action drama at the earliest possible date. They further confirmed that the post-production of RRR is nearly done.

Taking to Twitter, makers wrote, "Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running."

Well, this is not the first time the makers postponed the release date. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres last year in July but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting got delayed.

Meanwhile, in August, Jr NTR and Ram Charan returned to Hyderabad after wrapping up a two-week-long song schedule in Ukraine. They even shared a video on the RRR movie's Instagram handle announcing the merry news for the fans. “Wrapped up a two-week-long electrifying song schedule in #Ukraine ! #RRRMovie #RRR (sic),” read the caption.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. In the film, Alia will essay the role of Sita, Ram Charan's love interest.

