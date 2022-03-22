New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is all set to hit the screen after much delay on March 25, 2022. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has already created eagerness amongst the audience. Even though the big names associated with this project are enough to attract the audience, the makers and the cast of the film are sparing no efforts to promote the film. The songs of the movie, Naatu Naatu, Dosti, Janani and Sholay, have already created a lot of buzz. Apart from the songs, the movie is being heavily promoted by the big Bollywood stars.

Recently, Aamir Khan also promoted the movie with the star cast and the director of RRR. During an event in Delhi, Aamir danced with Ram Chara and Jr NTR on their song ‘Naacho Naacho’.

In January, an event was organised in Mumbai to promote RRR as it was supposed to release on January 7, 2022, but got delayed due to a pandemic. The event was hosted by the Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

Recently one of the most popular YouTubers of India, Bhuvan Bam, also promoted the movie and interviewed S.S Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the 4th episode of Titu Talks. Bhuvan was dressed like one of his characters, Titu Mama, and asked some fun questions from the stars of RRR. The video already gained 10 million views within a few days.

Last year, T-series shared a glimpse of the efforts behind creating the ultimate theatrical experience for RRR. The video showcases the making of the epic set and the behind scenes of some amazing action sequences from the movie.

The team of RRR toured all over the country to advertise their film as the movie will also release in multiple languages. From Delhi to Amritsar to Jaipur to Mumbai to Kolkata, the craze of RRR is all over India.

RRR team also promoted their movie on the most popular television show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

