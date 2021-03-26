Ram Charan is undeniably one of the most stylish actors in the Telugu film industry. Ahead of his birthday, we are bringing five of the iconic looks that made fans go gaga over him, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Telugu film industry's superstar, Ram Charan is not only famous for his fierce roles, but also for his iconic stylish looks. Be it carrying the horseshoe moustache or the stubble look, the actor leaves no stones unturned to give some fashion goals out there. Well, let us tell you that the actor is going to ring in his 36th birthday on March 27, but the surprises for him has already started pouring in.

Ahead of his birthday, the makers of RRR unveiled the first look of him as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. As soon as his first look was out, fans went gaga over it. One of the users wrote, "Anaa super look.."

Another user wrote, "wow anna you look amazing."

Talking about the superstar's looks, he is undeniably one of the most stylish actors in the Telugu film industry. Ahead of his birthday, we are bringing five of the iconic looks that made fans go gaga over him.

1. Horseshow Moustache Look

Ram Charan surely knows how to ace the style game. He can even make the basic thing look so stylish and this picture is proof:

2. Classy Beard

Time and again, the actor has proved that no one can pull the beard look better than him and this monochrome picture is proof:

3. Grooming GOALS!

Well, just like Ram Charan is staring at his phone, we are staring at him, and OOPS! we just can't take our eyes off of him. In this picture, he is surely giving the perfect grooming goals with his gelled hair and perfectly trimmed beard.

Have a look:

4. Perfect selfie doesn't exis.....

If someone can nail the all-black look, he is Ram Charan. In this picture, he is donning a black kurta and his perfectly styled hair and beard are taking his fashion game a notch higher.

5. WHATTA LOOK!

This candid picture is just a treat to the eyes and you can't dare to miss it. See it yourself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in S.S. Rajamouli's RRR in which he is playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. In the film, he will share the screen with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, among others.

