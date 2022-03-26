New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South Indian superstar Ram Charan is enjoying the success of his recent release 'RRR: Rise Roar Revolt.' The megastar will turn a year older tomorrow ( March 27). The actor made his debut in 2007 with Puri Jagganadh's film Chirutha. Gradually, the power star paved his path to the Telugu industry, and with his acting skills, the actor won millions of hearts.

Like father, like son is the perfect thing to say for Ram Charn. Ram Charan's journey from being a beginner to Tollywood's superstar was a cakewalk. Ram Charan, who belongs to the all-star family has to face constant comparison with his father, his uncle Pawan Kalyan and cousin Allu Arjun.

Since the actor will turn 37 tomorrow, here we bring you 4 special reasons why the actor will forever be Tollywood's golden boy.

1. Ultimate Performer

The actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling his fans with his powerful performance. The actor is famous for playing versatile roles in every film and won the hearts of millions through his performance.

2. Damn! What a dancer

Ram Charan has always impressed his fans with his unique sense of dancing. His dancing skills always draw the viewers towards him instantly. Ram Charn is the testament when it comes to synchronized dancing, and one such example of his dancing skill is 'Natu Natu'.

3. Humble nature and heart-warming gesture towards fans

What makes an actor even more adored by fans? The answer is the heartwarming gesture. Ram Charan enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from his acting and dancing skills, the actor wins hearts with his humble nature and heart-warming gesture towards his fans.

4. Philanthropic Activities

Ram Charan was among the first few actors who offered a helping hand to the people who suffered in the pandemic. As per media reports, recently, the actor helped a Ukrainian bodyguard, who was responsible for the security of the actor during the RRR shoot in the eastern European country.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen