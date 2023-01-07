Ram Charan Attends Star-Studded Party In Style Ahead Of Golden Globe Awards 2023 | See Pics

South megastar Ram Charan landed up in Los Angeles along with his wife Upasana attending a super star-studded party ahead of the Golden Globes Awards 2023, which will be held on January 11, 2023.

Ram Charan rocked in a black and white ensemble as he attended an awards season dinner hosted by W Magazine and Louis Vuitton on Friday. Many Hollywood stars made their appearance including Michelle Yeoh, Colman Domingo, and Miranda Kerr.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan looks sharp as he attends the Louis Vuitton x W Magazine Award Season Kickoff Party in Beverly Hills, California! @alwaysramcharan #ramcharan #RRR pic.twitter.com/p38QjyzYWd — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 7, 2023

Looking charismatic, Ram Charan wore a black and white graphic T-shirt with a black blazer and black sunglasses. As soon as the pictures of his satire went out, it started making rounds on the internet with people applauding his dapper look.

A social media user wrote, "Ram Charan looks dapper..." Earlier, as Ram Charan arrived in Los Angeles, he was given a grand welcome. In a viral video posted on multiple Twitter and Instagram accounts, the actor was welcomed to an event, where a tika was also put on his forehead, and the actor was seen surrounded by his fans.

Ram Charan gave a spectacular performance alongside Jr. NTR in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', where the blockbuster hit has been nominated in two categories i.e. under Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for the film's track 'Naatu Naatu.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

His co-star and director Jr. NTR and SS Rajamouli will also be attending the awards ceremony, meanwhile, the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will also be announced on January 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Apart from the buzz around RRR, Ram Charan is also in the news as he recently shared that he and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child. The news was announced by the members of their families last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Reading the statement from their families, it stated, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude - Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni,"

'RRR' was released on March 25 last year. Starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, the film was a beast at the box office, earning more than Rs. 1,200 crore. The film was released across the globe in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.