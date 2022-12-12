Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Kamineni Expecting Their First Child Together After 10 Years Of Marriage | See Announcement Post

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are all set to become parents. The couple, who have been married for 10 years now, took to their social media account on Monday to announce that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni shared an Instagram post that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela. Shobana and Anli Kamineni.”

Take a look at Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s child announcement post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni were friends since their school time and got engaged in 2011. The duo got married in Hyderabad in June 2012 and have since been one of the most powerful couples of the South Indian film industry.

Recently, Upasana Kamineni sat down for an interaction with spiritual leader Sadhguru and spoke about the societal pressure of having children. "I have been very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, I love my family but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR.”

Elaborating further about her life's 'RRR', Upasana said, "RRR is my relationship, my ability to reproduce and my role in my life. There are so many women like me who would want an answer to this."

To this, Sadhuguru replied that it's good to see women make their own reproductive choices. “Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose not to reproduce," the spiritual leader was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan's last release 'RRR' created havoc at the box-office and went on to mint over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The actor is currently busy shooting for 'RC15'. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani and is expected to release theaterically in 2023.