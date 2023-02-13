Ram Charan And Team RC 15 Share A Special Video To Congratulate Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra On Their Wedding | Watch

Kiara Advani took to her social media account on Monday to share a special video of Ram Charan along with team RC15 congratulating her on marriage with Sidharth Malhotra. The video was shared by the Kabir Singh star via her Instagram story.

In the video, Ram Charan stood alongside the team of his next film with Kiara Advani, RC15 and congratulated the newlyweds. The cast and crew of RC15 can be heard saying in the video, ‘Wishing Kiara and Sidharth happy married life.’

Watch:

The caption of Kiara Advani’s Instagram story read, “This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love. Thank you soo much. Lots and lots of love to you guys.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer last week. The wedding was attended by the duo’s family and close friends.

On Sunday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra threw a wedding reception bash for their friends in the film industry. The event was attended by Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty amongst many others.

Recently, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share a special video from her wedding ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra. Their Shershah song Ranjha was heard playing in the background of their wedding video.

The wedding filmer, who documented Sid-Kiara wedding, took to their social media account to reveal the back story of the song. “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. ‘But it’s a sad song!’ I argued. ‘But it’s our song!’ She maintained!”

“So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true! #twfclassics #theweddingfilmer #twfmusic,” The Wedding Filmer posted via their social media account.