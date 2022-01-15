New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rakul Preet Singh grabbed eyeballs on her birthday when Producer Jackky Bhagnani opened about his relationship with the actress in a sweet birthday note. It has been a year since the couple started dating. However, they have managed to keep their relationship low-profile, away from the sights of shutterbugs. Recently, they both were clicked together at actress' BFF Pragya Jaiswal's birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Pragya shared a series of pics from the celebration, wherein she adorned a floral print low-neck orange dress paired with heels. As she dropped the post, in one of the pics, Rakul is seen lovingly hugging as they both possed for the camera. In the image, the actress is dressed casually adorning a beige turtle neck crop top with denim and red flip flops.

Here have a look:

The last picture of the post was the bonus for all the Rakul Preet's fans as she was seen posing with Jackky in a group picture. Jackky was also dressed casually in all-black attire. Seeing the image one can say that both Rakul and Jackky compliment each other.

Here have a look:

Coming back to Jackky's adorable birthday post, he wrote, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackky is backing action-thriller Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, and Cinderella, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul.

Rakul, on the other hand, has several films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Runway 34, Attack, Thank God, Doctor G, Chhatriwali and Mission Cinderella. Also, she has two Tamil films, 31 October Ladies Night and Ayalaan.

