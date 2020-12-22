On the work front, Rakul is going to play the role of co-pilot of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has recently tested positive for coronavirus, she was currently shooting for her upcoming film MayDay in Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, she shared a post that read, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon L.& . Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thankyou and Please stay safe."

The actress was shooting for her upcoming film MayDay. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Earlier, the actress had shared a picture of herself from the film sets on her Instagram story. She had shared several glimpses of herself from the film sets and announced “Yay yay yay kickstarting #MAYDAY”.

Ajay Devgn also shared a post on December 11 when he began shooting for the upcoming film. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family, and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022 (sic)."

Happy to officially begin MayDay🙏 in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers.

Releases on 29th April 2022.@SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @KumarMangat pic.twitter.com/QNKBjtvOu7 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 11, 2020

On the work front, Rakul is going to play the role of co-pilot of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Earlier, it was reported that the actress had the nonstop shoot but now as she tested positive for coronavirus, the shoot has been delayed.

Rakul also went on a vacation a month ago to the Maldives and had shared several pictures and videos from her exotic vacation.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma