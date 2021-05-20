As per reports, the film is going to address the social stigma regarding cond*ms with a pinch of humour. Rakul Preet Singh is going to play the lead in the film. Read more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: These days new-age Bollywood films are focussing on social issues and are even becoming both critical and commercial successes. For example movies like PadMan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and many more have gathered enough attention from the audience. And now another such film of Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies is in the making where actress Rakul Preet Singh is all set to star as a cond*m tester. Yes, you read that right! The 'Sardaar Ka Grandson' actress will be seen essaying this interesting role in the woman-centric film.

As per reports, the film is going to address the social stigma regarding cond*ms with a pinch of humour. Talking about her role, Rakul told SpotboyE, "It's very exciting and I am very thrilled about that film because it's important to sort of highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited. But for now, that will happen towards the end of the year."

For the unversed, a cond*m tester is someone who is hired by the big cond*m firms to simply test the product before they roll it out in the market. The person hired for the position is an adult, above 18.

On the other hand, talking about the film, director of Madhuri Dixit's Marathi film Bucket List, Tejas Deoskar, will make his directorial debut in Bollywood through this film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has quite a few films in her kitty apart from this one. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress will be seen in ‘Mayday’ starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, 'Doctor G' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Thank God' with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal