Rakul Preet On Her Experience Of Working With Kamal Haasan In Indian 2: 'I Feel Very Lucky'

Rakul Preet has a bunch of big-budgeted films lined up for 2023 and she will be seen in both Bollywood and South Indian films. One of the films that have left the fans excited is 'Indian 2', in which she will star alongside superstar Kamal Haasan. While talking about working with Kamal Haasan, Rakul said that she feels very lucky to get the opportunity to work with him.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakul said that Indian cinema belongs to the legends like Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.

"It was very exciting. I mean, Kamal Haasan sir is an institution in himself. And, I feel very lucky that I've gotten an opportunity to work with him," Rakul told Pinkvilla.

She further added, "You know, Kamal sir, Amit ji - these guys are institutions. They are films. The Indian cinema belongs to them. They have been there for so long. Out of the 100 years of Indian cinema, they've been there for so long - 60 years I think - both of them. It's just amazing. It just inspires you that there are no shortcuts to success. You have to be driven and you have to be so passionate about your work. Because that's the only way you can reach that kind of a legendary state."

Indian 2 is the sequel to S. Shankar's directorial 'Indian' which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The movie was released in 1996 and its sequel will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth. Indian 2 also marks S Shankar's reunion with Kamal Haasan after 24 years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was seen in five films in 2022-- Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G and Thank God. Cuttputlli became the most-watched Hindi film of the year.

Whereas, her latest film 'Chhatriwali' is streaming on Zee5. She will star in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan and 31 October Ladies Night.