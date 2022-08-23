Rakul Preet Is Epitome Of Elegance And Grace In Classy Black Dress | See Pics

Rakul Preet is all set for her upcoming mystery thriller 'Cuttputlli' and is busy promoting her film with co-star Akshay Kumar. The actress often posts beautiful pictures and videos on social media and gives us major fashion goals. She has been acing each and every look during the promotion of her film. She has shared some other pictures in a black outfit and she looks drop dead gorgeous.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul wrote, "Blacknifecent feels #cuttputllionhotstar".

She looks gorgeous in a black dress. She wore a pair of beautiful earrings and kept her makeup look natural.

In the trailer launch event, she looks beautiful in all pink attire. She wore a crop top and skirt and paired them with a pink jacket. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Always look on the pink side of life. #cuttputlli on Sept 2."

She also shared behind the scene video of the trailer launch event. Sharing the video, she wrote, "As you can see it takes a village. #Cuttputlli trailer launch".

Sharing the trailer of Cuttputlli, she wrote, "Yeh Power Nahi, Mind Game Hain...Aur Is Game Ko Suljhane Aa Rahe Hain Investigating Officer Arjan Sethi. #CuttputlliOnHotstar on 2nd September, only on @disneyplushotstar".

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet, the movie also stars Sargun Mehta.

Rakul made her Bollywood debut in 2014, with the film Yaariyan. She starred in Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson, and Attack, among others. Apart from the Hindi film industry, she has worked in the Telugu, Kannada and Tamil film industries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will star in Doctor G, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. She will be seen in Thank God, with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. She has worked with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De and Runway 34.