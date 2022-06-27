Rakul Preet In Bandhani Print Saree Is All About Elegance And Grace | See Pics

Rakul Preet never fails to impress her fans with her performances in films and is also loved by many for her cuteness and charm. The actress often posts beautiful pictures and videos on social media and gives us major fashion goals. Now, she has posted some stunning pictures in a saree and fans are lovestruck by her pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul wrote, "Reigning my love for timeless classic".

Rakul looked beautiful in an orange bandhani print saree and paired it with a plunging neckline blouse. She kept her hair in a neat low-rise bun and added flowers around it. She wore a heavy jhumka to complete her look and kept her make-up look simple and natural.

Earlier, Rakul posted pictures in classic all-black attire, She wrote in the caption, "My mind voice - quickly Take my picture in a second". She looked stunning in a corset black top and paired it with black pants and pointed heels.

Recently, Rakul broke the internet when she posted a dance video on the song 'Pasoori' by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi. She wrote, "Feels for my current fav song and Thankyouuuu @dimplekotecha for being the best".

She made her Bollywood debut in 2014, with the film Yaariyan. Later, she was seen in Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson, and Attack, among others. She has also worked in the Telugu, Kannada and Tamil film industries. Rakul starred in the hit Tamil films like Venkatadri Express, Loukyam, Dhruva, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Spyder and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. The film will hit the theatres this year, but the official release date is not announced yet. Rakul will star in Thank God, with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. She has worked with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. She has also worked with Sidharth before in Aiyaary.