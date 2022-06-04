New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet is loved by many for her good acting performances in films, but the actress never fails to impress the audience with her beauty and charm. The actress, who was last seen in Runway 34, often posts some stunning pictures on social media. Seems like Rakul is enjoying her vacation and has posted a beautiful picture on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Rakul wrote, "Wander often, wonder always".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul looks gorgeous in the colourful printed co-ord set and paired it with a pair of sunglasses.

Recently, Rakul took the Nach Punjaabban challenge on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen dancing to The Punjaabban Song. The challenge was started by Varun Dhawan on Instagram to promote his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Sharing the video, Rakul wrote, "Nach punjaban fever". Rakul looks beautiful in the white chikankaari kurta and paired the outfit with the jhumkaas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The actress was last seen in Runway 34, which also starred Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Yaariyan in 2014. Then, she starred in Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson, and Attack, among others. Not just in Bollywood, Rakul has also worked in the Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films. In the Tamil cinema, Rakuk has worked in the hit films like Venkatadri Express, Loukyam, Dhruva, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Spyder and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will star in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. The film is supposed to release this year. She will be seen in Thank God, with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul will collaborate with Ajay Devgn for the third time and with Sidharth for the second time. She has recently announced her upcoming film Chhatriwali.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav