Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the film industry as he is giving back to back films. He is all set to entertain his fans again with his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan'. The trailer of Akshay's film 'Raksha Bandhan' has been released and it is all about the pure and loving bond between brothers and sisters. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

The caption for the trailer says, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours!".

Sharing the poster of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay wrote, "Togetherness is knowing each other’s secrets, joys, happiness and hearts. Togetherness is life. And what’s life without a family. Come join this beautiful family. We are waiting for you."

Helmed by Anand L Rai, the movie also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles. Meanwhile, this will be Akshay's secomd collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar as they have worked together in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Moreover, Anand L Rai and Akshay have previously worked together in 'Atrangi Re'. Raksha Bandhan revolves around a brother, who tries to arrange money for the marriage of his four younger sisters. Due to the responsibilities of his younger sisters, his own relationship with his childhood sweetheart gets on the verge of breaking up.

Raksha Bandhan will clash will Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on August 11, 2022. After Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan is going to be Akshay Kumar's third release in 2022. Both films were not successful at the box office and received mixed reviews. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will return to the big screen after 4 years. Samantha Prabhu's Pan-India film 'Yashoda' will also release on the same day.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav