Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar's Next Stop Is Kolkata For His Film's Promotion | See Pics

Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan these days and has been travelling across the country with his on-screen sisters. After Jaipur, Indore and Hyderabad, Akshay's next destination is Kolkata. The actor has also shared many behind the scene pictures with the star cast from Kolkata.

Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "Went for Kolkata darshan in a taxi with my sisters."

He earlier shared another picture with his on-screen sisters. "Team #RakshaBandhan off to Kolkata, then Lucknow aur phir jayenge Dilli. Honestly filmmaking is a cakewalk, par promotions bache ki jaan le lete hai," he wrote.

Earlier, the actor was in Indore to promote the film. In the video, he can be seen buying clothes for his on-screen sisters. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Indore ke namkeen, Hyderabad ke moti aur aakhir mein le aaya apni behno ko Ahmedabad, shopping kara ne. Yeh ludo ki game haar na kaafi mehenga pada. Miliye humse 11 August ko cinemas mein".

Akshay also shared many BTS pics from the Raksha Bandhan sets. In the caption, he wrote, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas. #1MonthToRakshaBandhan #RakshaBandhan11August #BTS".

Raksha Bandhan revolves around an elder brother, who tries to arrange money for the marriage of his four younger sisters. Because of the responsibilities of his younger sisters, his relationship with his childhood sweetheart comes on the verge of breaking up. Moreover, Raksha Bandhan will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chadda'. Both the films will release on August 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will star in Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Ram Setu and Mission Cinderella. He has started shooting for the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake.