New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

On the ocassion of raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced his new film titled, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which revolves around the brother-sister bond. The Holiday actor made the announcement on his social media accounts and said the film was his tribute to his sister Alka Bhatia and also to the brother-sister relationship. Akshay also shared the first look where he can be seen with four sisters.

A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020

“A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special,”

The film is based on a brother-sister relationship and dedicated to all the sisters. It will be helmed by filmmaker Anand L Rai, who has already worked with Akshay in yet-to-be-released romantic-drama Atrangi Re. Talking about his upcoming films, 8 films are lined up that are yet to be released including Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Suryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj. With the announcement of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar has added one more name into the list.

Akshay further added on Instagram, “It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life.”

Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai said "Rakshabandhan" is a special tale which celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way." "Akshay is such a talented actor and I'm really excited to collaborate with him once again for 'Rakshabandhan'," the director said in a statement to PTI.

Well, the first look of Akshay Kumar’s 'Raksha Bandhan' is receiving immense love from the audience on social media. The fans have hit likes on the poster and also wishing him luck for all his upcoming films.

Posted By: Srishti Goel