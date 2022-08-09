Raksha Bandhan 2022: Top 5 Movies And Web Series To Enjoy With Family This Rakhi Weekend

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most joyous festivals that is celebrated in India. The festival celebrates the pure and protective bond between a brother and sister or siblings. Usually, it is celebrated on the day of the full moon at the end of the month of Shravan according to the lunar calendar. On this day, it is customary for girls and women to tie a rakhi on the wrists of their brothers, rakhi is a sacred piece of thread which signifies the good wishes and love of a sister for his brother. This year, Raksha Bandhan is falling on August 11.

Each year, the most celebrated festival is observed in the month of August and it brings the whole family together just to laugh and enjoy the festivities. Also, a festival is excuse enough for a little extra family fun time. As the festivities on this day aren't very long. Just to extend your family time here are some movies and web series releasing in theatres and OTT platforms that you can watch and enjoy this Raksha Bandhan weekend.

Raksha Bandhan

A perfect film that suits the mood and meaniing of this festival. Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Rakhsa Bandhan will hit theatres on August 11. Directed by Aanand L Rai, this film is comedy drama that also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitnya, Laal Singh Chaddha is an original Hindi remake of the iconic movie Forrest Gump. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios the film will release in theatres on August 11 and will clash with Akshay's Raksha Bandhan.

OM

Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi OM will be marking its digital premiere on August 11 at Zee 5. After spending some time in theatres, OM will now entertain fans on the OTT platform.

Never Have I Ever

If you are not in the mood to go to theatres and just spend some time with family at home then this light mood web series is just what you need. Never Have I Ever season 3 will stream on Netflix on 10 August and wil revive its old characters Devi and Paxton's teen story.

I Am Groot

Are you a marvel fan? Not to worry, binge-watch I am Groot, the latest series by MCU in Disney+ Hotstar. The mini-animated series will stream on the platform from August 10.