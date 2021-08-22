Raksha Bandhan 2021: Right from veteran actor Dharmendra to Madhuri Dixit, many celebrities took to their official social media handles to share their posts on the festival. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The festival of Raksha Bandhan symbolizing the love between sibling, is being celebrated with full enthusiasm and excitement across the country. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother and sister.

This year you may feel more attached to your sibling, given the pandemic-created crisis. Some of us might be away from our siblings due to the lockdown or social distancing norms, but going by the posts and pictures on social media, seems like COVID-19 could not dampen the spirit of the occasion.

And just like others, out very own Bollywood celebs also celebrated the festival with pomp and zeal. Many popular names like Ekta Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others shared a glimpse of how the festival is being observed at their homes. They took to their official Instagram handles and dropped videos while performing rakhi rituals.

Meanwhile, celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, veteran actor Dharmendra and more shared posts wishing their fans on the sacred festival of sibling bond. With a picture of a woman tying rakhi on a soldier's hand, Dharam ji wrote, 'Wishing everyone a very happy Rakshabandhan.'

Take a look at celebrities' social media posts here:

So guys, what do you think about Bollywood's Raksha Bandhan celebration? Do let us know.

