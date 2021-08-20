Raksha Bandhan 2021: Other than movies, Bollywood is also known for the brother-sister duos, who never fail to impress their fans with their appearance.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Raksha Bandhan is one of the important and special Hindu festivals as it celebrates the bond of brother and sister. Raksha Bandhan is a Sanskrit word that means "the bond of protection, obligation, or care. Apart from parents, they are the only being who always supports each other no matter what the situation is. Annually during the Hindu month Sawan Raksha Bandhan 2021 falls, this year, it will be celebrated on August 22, 2021.

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi on their brother's wrists and treat him with sweets. On the other hand, brothers vow to protect them and surprises them with special gifts.

Other than movies, Bollywood is also known for the brother-sister duos, who never fail to impress their fans with their appearance. Like Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, among others. So as the D-day is nearing, here we have brought you a list of some famous brother-sister duo. Take a look below:

Shahid Kapoor and half-sister Sanah Kapur

Sharman Joshi and Manasi Joshi Roy

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan

Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar

Ekta Kapoor-Tusshar Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor-Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Raksha Bandhan has a great significance as on this day, Lord Krishna promised Draupadi (Pandavas wife) that he will protect him from all evil eyes. Every year on Sawan Purnima, Raksha Bandhan is observed. Also, on his day, some sisters observe a day-long fast for their brothers' prosperous and long life. This festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in every Hindu household.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv