New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Raksha Bandhan 2021: The bond between a brother and sister is more of fights and fewer talks. However, in that silence, they never fail to extend support to each other and display this beautiful relationship, Bollywood is two steps ahead. Filmmakers perfectly script every aspect of the brother-sister connection even if the film is not based around them.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22, ahead of it we have brought you some amazing films that will make you cry or ROFL. Check out below:

Dil Dhadakne Do

Starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra as Mehra siblings, teaches us to stick by your sibling through thick or thin.

Hum Sath-Sath Hain

The film is about three brothers who never overrules the elder brother's decision. Younger two siblings go against their mother for the right of their elder brother.

No One Killed Jessica

This film is based on a true incident where a sister seeks justice for her elder sister's murder despite all odd.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa

Starring Genelia D'Souza, Imran Khan and Prateik Babbar, the film is basically about two BFF. However, the bond of brother-sister (Prateik-Genelia) is directed quite nicely. The film demonstrates how two siblings understand each other more than anybody else.

Dhanak

The film s based on a girl who takes her blind brother out of town so, she can treat his eyes. The journey of two siblings is filled with obstacles, laughter, innocence and courage to travel alone in the desert of Rajasthan.

Apne

The film stars all three generations of the Deol family, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Bumm Bumm Bole

The film is an adaptation of the 1997 Iranian film Children of Heaven. The film is about siblings named Pinu and Rimzim who shares one pair of school shoe. The story of a boy who tries his level best to win a shoe for his sister.

Iqbal

It's a story of a boy named, Iqbal who aspires to become a cricketer despite being dumb and deaf. In the film, he fulfils his dream, of playing for the Indian National Cricket team. However, in his journey of overcoming obstacles, his sister, essayed by Shweta Prasad, become his confidante, supporter, teacher and cheerleader.

My Brother Nikhil

'Till death do us apart, this quote explains the whole story of a brother-sister. In the film, Nikhil is diagnosed with HIV, which brings waves in his life. Due to this, his relationship with his parents worsens, however, it was his sister Anamika who helps him to accept the truth and live with it. The journey of both brother and sister until Nikhil's death is filled with overwhelming emotions.

Josh

The film is based on siblings (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan) who share a very close bond and never overrules each other's relations. However, as the movie proceeds, Aishwarya falls for a guy of the rival gang. The journey of siblings leaves an integral impact on their life.

