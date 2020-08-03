Raksha Bandhan 2020: Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi Pournima is observed in India to celebrate the bond between a sister and her brother.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India is a country which is known for its festivals. From Diwali to Holi to Durga Puja to Pongal, people in India celebrate several festivals which have different meaning and significance. One of the festivals that is widely celebrated in India is Raksha Bandhan, popularly known as ‘Rakhi’.

Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi Pournima is observed in India to celebrate the bond between a sister and her brother. Not just common people, celebs from B-town also celebrate Rakhi in their exclusive style and send lovely wishes and messages to their siblings. So as India observes Raksha Bandhan, here’s how B-town celebs celebrated Rakhi with their siblings:

On the occasion of Rakhi, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who tested COVID-19 negative on Sunday, posted a beautiful message and said, “.. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side ..Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever ..”.

Rhea Kapoor also posted a sweet and lovely message for her siblings and said, “Meri Wali Home Story Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings”.

“#HappyRakshaBandhan to one and all may the bond get stronger,” tweeted Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

#HappyRakshaBandhan to one and all may the bond get stronger ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 3, 2020

"Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I’ve always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always.

I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts," said Priyanka Chopra.

"On the eve of #Rakshabandhan, Rangoli & Kangana’s brother’s surprised them with a sun-down dinner. Not only did they cook for them, but gave head massages as well. Here are some glimpses of the lovely full moon night," said Kangana Ranuat.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the month of Shravan according to the Hindu calendar. This year, we are celebrating Rakhi on August 3.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma