New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, NBC's 'FRIENDS' is credited for dispensing the Cafe culture worldwide with an impeccable portrayal of friendships and ‘I’ll be there for you’ moments. The sitcom, now available on Netflix, has a lovely Geller sibling-pair comprised of Ross (played by David Schwimmer) and Monica (played by Courtney Cox) who together created a landmark aura of sibling equations in popular culture.

Like a desi Indian brother, Ross was protective of his sister, and simultaneously both Ross and Monica had enough childhood baggage of memories to embarrass each other at the moments of reckoning. Sounds familiar right? Also, when it comes to the Geller parents, Ross and Monica had enough ammunition to fire at each other when either one seemed to take advantage of the situation. So the desi relatable element is just too high at the following Geller moments. Beware of spoilers if you haven't watched the show.

1. Never afraid to wrestle with each other, literally!

Although there are many moments when Ross and Monica attempt to establish the Geller supremacy individually, but in the tenth episode of Season 5, ‘The One With Inappropriate Sister’, Rachel teases the Geller siblings if they ever wrestled in particular and who won by what intensity. After laughing it off with no sense of attention, Ross and Monica spontaneously start wrestling with each other to prove their winnability in such fights. Seeing the wrestling going into full WWE mode, Rachel just lets it be. You know how funnily serious it gets in real.

2. A sign language which only siblings can understand

Ross and Monica bump together their closed fists twice, a secret gesture both of them have been utilising in equal proportions since childhood while being weird to each other just for the matter of acting a typical sibling irritant. Accordingly, there's also another version of the same which involves putting your arms behind your head and flapping your elbows like bird's wings. The secret sibling gestures that no-one else can understand have been one of the most relatable desi bits in the show.



3. Both siblings know each other’s secrets in equal proportions

In a thanksgiving episode of Season 6, ‘The One Where Ross Gets High’, the Geller parents have been invited purposefully to build a likable and trustworthy bond with Chandler, since Monica and Chandler are serious about each other. However, one thing leads to another and we see Ross and Monica spilling the beans secretly kept in the vault of siblinghood before that. The Ross-Monica yelling to burst the secrets like that evokes one exceptionally relatable reaction from their mother: ‘That’s a lot of information to get in 30 seconds’. Relatable to a desi parent’s reaction over such sibling spill-offs?

4. Ross: The typical desi brother Part-I

In the fourteenth episode of season 5, ‘The One where everybody finds out’, Ross storms into Monica’s apartment to fume over Chandler (his best friend) who was dating Monica back then. ‘My best Friend and my sister,’ Ross exclaims on top of his lungs. But immediately, when he realised that Chandler and Monica were really in love and not fooling around, his top-of-the-lungs exclamation transforms into a gloriously cute tone of sigh, ‘My best friend and my sister!,’ he chirps. Simultaneously, each time Rachel and Ross dated and came close to the extent of companionship, Monica was the most supportive human being Ross could find, Geller or no Geller, among all Monica was the clear winner of supportiveness for Ross.

5. Ross: The typical desi brother Part-II

One of the most emotional moments in a brother’s life are the ones when he sends off his sister at her day of the wedding. In episode 24 of Season 7, ‘The One With Chandler and Monica’s Wedding’, Ross wins over everyone with his thumping-emotional wedding speech. And yeah, the promising threat to hunt down Chandler kick his back if he’s not good to Monica tops over every other moment of their sibling relationship.

